media release: Instructor: Paige Skenandore

Every Sat, Apr 8 – Apr 15, 2023, 10:00am – 1:00pm. $84.

Learn how porcupine quills are utilized in Indigenous artwork. Quillwork has been practiced for hundreds of years prior to European arrival. Quillwork, like beadwork, is an expression of identity, creativity, and healing in Indigenous communities. Over the course of this two-day workshop, participants will help prepare the quills to be dyed, learn techniques to wrap the quills, and design a piece into earrings, a keychain, etc. This class is led by Paige Skenandore, member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and partner in Moody NDN, a small local business.

