Quinn XCII, ARIZONA, Julia Wolf

media release: n the heels of the release of his new album, The People’s Champ, Platinum singer and songwriter Quinn XCII reveals the North American leg of “The People’s Tour” with special guests A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off

The People’s Champ features Quinn XCII’s singles “Too Late” feat. AJR, “The Lows,” “Let Me Down” feat. Chelsea Cutler (the artists’ sixth collaboration together), “Common” feat. Big Sean, and “Backpack”. Consequence praised “Too Late” saying “[the track] uses a horn riff, tambourines, and driving piano to keep a hopeful momentum balancing out the air of acceptance in the lyrics”, and recently he delivered an electrifying performance of “The Lows” on The Late Late Show with James Corden—watch HERE.

“Even five records in, I feel like I still have to fight for my stripes and prove myself. My career, to me, has always felt like an underdog story, so even though the deeper message of the album is to be yourself, I thought ‘The People’s Champ’ was a fitting double entendre that could also represent my view of where I currently stand in the music industry.” – Quinn XCII

The People’s Champ follows Quinn XCII’s 2021 album Change of Scenery II, which debuted #1 on the Apple Pop Charts and Spotify’s US Debut Album Chart. His catalogue has amassed over 3.5 billion global streams to date and includes 3 RIAA Platinum and 5 RIAA Gold Singles. Not to mention, he has sold out countless tours, including shows at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and many more.