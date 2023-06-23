media release: Milwaukeeans and word enthusiasts all over the world are getting loud and proud about QWERTYFEST MKE, a celebration of the typewriter and of words / publications / art in general. (The typewriter was invented in Milwaukee in 1868 by Christopher Latham Sholes and the same keyboard is in use on phones and computers today!)

The fun takes place from Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25.

June 23 is also National Typewriter Day. Mayor Cavalier Johnson proclaimed Saturday, June 24 as QWERTY MKE Day.

The celebration is spread out at myriad events, starting with an Opening Night Party at Dandy, 5020 W. Vliet St., featuring the cello-drum duo Nineteen Thirteen, a "Clackathon" competition and performance, a cash bar, raffle, crossword challenge, typing stations, two of director John Hughes’ typewriters used to type his 1980s coming-of-age classic films and more.

The rest of the clack-tacular weekend includes typing workshops at The Bindery in Bay View; “Literary Cemetery Tours” in the gorgeous Forest Home Cemetery (Sholes is buried there); a QWERTY Market in the Forest Home Cemetery’s Chapel featuring vendors (American Science & Surplus, Restrospekt etc.), DJs spinning Victrolas, typewriter buskers, “type talks” and more; Open Mic with Kavon Cortez Jones at The Pressroom (owned by a man who printed the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for 30 years); Typewriter Open Jam Brunch with free paper making and music from Johanna Rose at Company Brewing; book-making at the House of Rad and more!

Some events are ticketed; some are free. For more information, go to qwertyfest.com

Sponsors include OnMilwaukee, WMSE, Lakefront Brewery, Complete Computer Services, Woodland Pattern Book Center, Awkward Nerd Events, RETROSPECKT and more.

Molly Snyder is a senior writer for OnMilwaukee and regular on FOX6 Real Milwaukee and WISN-TV; Tea Krulos is a journalist and author who organizes Milwaukee Kampusnacht and the Midwest Paranormal Conference.

“This is the city’s newest festival celebrating Milwaukee innovation. People know Milwaukee as the home of motorcycles and beer, and it’s time to get typewriters on that shortlist,” says Molly Snyder, co-organizer. "The exact same keyboard invented in Milwaukee 150 years ago by a Milwaukee guy is the same one on our phones and computers today. It’s time to raise a drink to that.”