R. Chris Reeder, Steven Slack

press release: Join us for this rare opportunity to meet not one, but two local authors! R. Chris Reeder and Steven Stack each have new books out, and they want to share them with you.

They'll read from their books, you'll have a chance to meet them and ask questions, and then you can buy your very own copies and get personalized signatures.

The Changeling's Daughter by R. Chris Reeder:

Fourteen-year-old Brynn McAwber discovers a terrible truth about herself and her family and must undergo a perilous quest to another world, to save a friend and redeem her soul.

The Bottom of the Lake by Steven Stack: When Vanessa, Lindsey, and Claire sneak away from Camp Kimi for a night of junk food and ghost stories, they meet Dani, a strange and distant girl none of them have seen before. As each tells her own scary tale, they reveal personal truths they could never share directly. But the newcomer has a story of her own, and before they know it, the three friends find themselves an unwitting part of it-and there might be no escape.