The Rabin String Quartet and instruments. Rabin String Quartet

media release: The Rabin String Quartet is the graduate quartet in residence at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Each member of the group teaches and performs professionally and is currently pursuing a doctoral or master's degree in music performance. The quartet performs regularly at the Stoughton Opera House, Hamel Music Center, Capitol Lakes, Oakwood West, and Mills Concert Hall. The group receives regular coachings from the esteemed Pro Arte Quartet, and last year the two groups joined in two performances of Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet. The quartet also represents the school and has been seen in various venues around the UW campus such as Memorial Union and Camp Randall. As TAs, The Rabins teach String Fundamentals to music education students and assist with the All-University String Orchestra. The quartet also serves as the string section for the Bridge Ensemble, an octet that regularly leads workshops and gives performances of classical, jazz, and genre-bending music at public schools across Wisconsin and Illinois. The Rabin Quartet is named in honor of Marvin J. Rabin, a UW emeritus faculty member. Dr. Rabin was a conductor and pedagogue who founded the Greater Boston Youth Orchestra, the Wisconsin Youth Orchestra, and he influenced multiple generations of musicians throughout his career.

The Marvin Rabin String Quartet is generously funded by a gift from Stan and Shirley Inhorn.