Race Car Rally

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: 10:30 am–12 pm & 1–3 pm

Physicists, grease your axles and incline your planes! We're offering an expanded version of one of our most popular STEM programs. Come make a mini racecar out of wood and other upcycled materials, then see how it rolls and modify it to make it faster. Kids get a hands-on dive into physics as they explore how mass, aerodynamics, and design affect their results.

Kids & Family
608-256-6445
