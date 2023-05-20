Race Car Rally

media release: 10:30 am–12 pm & 1–3 pm

Physicists, grease your axles and incline your planes! We're offering an expanded version of one of our most popular STEM programs. Come make a mini racecar out of wood and other upcycled materials, then see how it rolls and modify it to make it faster. Kids get a hands-on dive into physics as they explore how mass, aerodynamics, and design affect their results.