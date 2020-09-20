press release: Every year, more than 2,000 people in southern Wisconsin, including 350 children, receive grief support from Agrace to help them cope with the loss of a loved one and work toward healthy survivorship.

This compassionate service is available to anyone who has experienced a loss due to death, even if the person who died was not an Agrace HospiceCare patient. Agrace does not receive any type of reimbursement from insurance for these services; instead, they are funded primarily by community donations.

The growing need for grief support—an essential community service—is the impetus behind this year’s Race for Agrace fundraiser. Proceeds from the September event will benefit the Agrace Grief Support Center in Fitchburg and the community grief support that Agrace provides throughout southern Wisconsin. Services are offered regardless of clients’ ability to pay, thanks in part to fundraisers like the Race for Agrace.

For safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 4th annual Race for Agrace is taking place “virtually.” The public is invited to register as individuals or as a team to run, walk, bike, swim or paddle anytime between September 20 and 27. Participate in honor or memory of someone special, on a trail in your neighborhood or a place that has meaning to you. Agrace encourages all participants to maintain a safe distance from others. All times and distances are self-reported.

The $25 per participant fee includes a race t-shirt for racers age 11 and older and support materials to enhance your virtual experience. The registration price increases after August 5. Interested Agrace supporters and running/walking/biking enthusiasts can register online now at agrace.org/race.

“Grief can be a profoundly lonely and isolating experience,” said Jessie Shiveler, Agrace community grief manager. “Our Grief Support Center and the community grief support services we offer are designed to help both adults and kids work through their grief to find hope after a death.”

With help from the Agrace Foundation, the event is being organized by a team of Agrace employees that includes every part of the organization—nurses, IT technicians, volunteer coordinators, receptionists and more. Last year’s in-person race hosted nearly 550 participants and raised $37,000.

The Race for Agrace is made possible by support from generous corporate sponsors and attendees. Complete details and information about sponsoring this event are available at agrace.org/race. Learn more about the Agrace Grief Support Center at agrace.org/griefcenter.