press release: The PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship is the official host of the annual UW Carbone’s Race for Research. Registration for the 2020 event is now open.The family-friendly 5K run/walk or 1-mile walk raises funds to support cancer research. UW Carbone’s Race for Research has raised more than $870,000 since its beginning in 2010 and has become a place for community members, patients, survivors, families and staff to join together to fight cancer.

This year’s event will take place two weeks earlier than last year, on Saturday, May 30, starting with check-in and registration at 8 a.m. at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course, located adjacent to the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison. Run/walk events start at 9:30 a.m.

“Last year UW Carbone’s Race for Research became a new event for the American Family Insurance Championship with race proceeds supporting cancer research,” said Nate Pokrass, American Family Insurance Championship tournament director. “We’re pleased to give fans many ways to get involved with the tournament throughout the week, starting with this community fundraising event that has a positive impact on so many.”

“We are extremely grateful to partner with the American Family Insurance Championship once again on UW Carbone’s Race for Research,” said Dr. Howard Bailey, Andy & Susan North professor of cancer research, and director, UW Carbone Cancer Center. “Through this partnership, we’ve brought more awareness to the importance of cancer research and the impact of cancer research done right here at UW Carbone. We’ve been able to raise critical dollars since 2010 to fund lifesaving treatments to patients in Wisconsin and beyond. We look forward to seeing our patients and families, providers, researchers, staff and community members on May 30 as we take cancer to the finish line!”