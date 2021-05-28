ONLINE: Race in America: One Year Later

press release: Join us Friday, May 28, at noon, for a special episode of Two Bald Guys. We are once again honored to have Reggie Jackson and Jarrett Adams as our guests. Reggie Jackson is co-owner and lead trainer of Nurturing Diversity Partners in Milwaukee and a prominent leader in the black community. Jarrett Adams, attorney for Birdsall Obear & Associates, was wrongly convicted of sexual assault and served 10 years in prison before being vindicated with the help of the Wisconsin Innocence Project.

Last year, following the tragic murder of George Floyd, Jackson and Adams shared their experiences of being black in America and provided perspective on the realities and consequences of racial disparities. After a year of national dialogue surrounding the issues of race and systemic racism, has anything changed?

This episode will be pre-recorded, please submit questions for our guests by noon on Thursday, May 20. Email questions to info@wipps.org or post them in the comment section on Facebook.

Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.