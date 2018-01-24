Race: The Power of an Illusion

press release: (Episode 2: The Story We Tell) uncovers the roots of the race concept in North America, the 19th century science that legitimated it, and how it came to be held so fiercely in the western imagination.

A brief discussion, facilitated by Jacquelyn Boggess, executive director of the Center for Family Policy and Practice, will follow the film.

This new bimonthly film series is co-sponsored with Community Shares of Wisconsin (CSW). CSW has been working to advance social justice and environmental protection for over 45 years. It's member nonprofits lead efforts throughout Wisconsin to protect civil rights and build a safe and sustainable future where everyone can thrive.

For more info about CSW, go to www.communityshares.com