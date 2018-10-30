press release: Join Race to the Polls, the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness, Sabrina Madison, and the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals for a discussion about the upcoming election and the issues impacting communities of color. We'll discuss health care, immigration, juvenile justice, early childhood education, and more. Then we'll discuss how we can all use our voices to make change at the polls.

We all have a role to play in addressing these problems and there’s no better place to start than at the polls. Join us next Tuesday—you won't want to miss it.

Race to the Polls Community Forum

Tuesday, October 30, 5:30-7:30 pm, UW Space Place, 2300 S Park St #100

Can't attend the Race to the Polls Community Forum? Be sure to like and follow Race to the Polls on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and share our content with your friends and family. We need your help to keep the momentum going!

Race to the Polls is a special project by Kids Forward and its Race to Equity project and Wisconsin Budget project. More information can be found at www.racetothepolls.org.