press release: The Race²: Short Race Big Win! Run/Walk will take place Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm. Check in at 5:00 pm, Race is at 6:00 pm, with the Cool Down at 6:15 pm.

What?

A fun networking event, find out about Breast Cancer Recovery as you enjoy the view of the capitol as you run or walk around half of the square, beginning at The Coopers Tavern and finish at Brocach Irish Pub & Whiskey Den! This is the 2nd Annual event with proceeds from Race²: Short Race/Big Win! to benefit Breast Cancer Recovery. For 22 years, the Breast Cancer Recovery organization has never wavered from its unique mission of helping breast cancer survivors heal emotionally by offering retreats designed to both inspire and comfort.

Where?

The Coopers Tavern check in begins at 5:00 PM with the cool down of snacks and drinks at Brocach Irish Pub.

Event Details

The Race²: Short Race, Big Win! Run/Walk check in begins at 5:00 PM and you can view the course map to get a better idea of where you are going!

The race events kick off with a carb heavy appetizers at Coopers Tavern, and a cool down of snacks at Brocach Irish Pub.

Race Raffle: A 50/50 raffle will be held, tickets will be available. 1 ticket for $10, 3 tickets for $25.

Registration

All runners and walkers who register on or before Monday, March 18, will receive a big thank you! On-site registration begins at 4:45 PM (Participants that register on the day of event are not guaranteed two drink tickets).

Individual Racer: $35.00

Team of Four: $120.00

Attend the Race and Party on the Pier, receive $250 extra casino chips to play at the Party!