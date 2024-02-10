Rachael Sage, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: The National Women's Music Festival will feature a 2024 Festival artist in a 30-minute concert followed by an Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello. Join us Saturday, Feb 10 at 7pm (CDT) for an evening of Music

Go to Brown Paper Tickets to purchase your tickets. The cost is $10.00. This event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. The Zoom link for the concert will be shown at the end of your process in buying a ticket.

Since founding her own label MPress Records two decades ago, NYC-based alt-pop artist Rachael Sage has steadily released a slew of vibrant, dynamic albums described by Goldmine Magazine as "mesmerizing...thoughtful, pensive and flush with an emotional flourish, all carefully and adeptly executed." She has toured with an eclectic list of artists including Ani DiFranco, Beth Hart, Howard Jones, and Grammy® winners Shawn Colvin and Judy Collins with whom she also recorded a critically-acclaimed duet of Neil Young's "Helpless". In addition to being a six-time Independent Music Award-winning musician and producer, Sage is also a John Lennon Contest Grand Prize winner who has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, SXSW, and toured globally from Japan to Berlin with her band, The Sequins. Sage is also a visual artist and former ballet dancer who performed with the New York City Ballet. She is additionally a philanthropic advocate who has raised money for a wide range of causes, including WHY Hunger, American Refugee Committee, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital and National Network For Youth (NN4Y). Her 2020 album Character yielded the Billboard-charting single "Blue Sky Days"; her latest project Poetica, an adventurous fusion of poetry with jazz, classical and Americana musical elements in the vein of Leonard Cohen and Laurie Anderson debuted in October 2021. Her full-length album The Other Side including her current single "I Made A Case (feat Howard Jones)" is out now on MPress/Universal/Virgin.

"One of music's most inimitable iconoclasts." BlackBook

"Her keen, ironic sense of humor and quirky sense of the profound is what makes her special as a songwriter" Billboard

Followed by 90-minute Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello

Open Mic with Jori Costello

If you want to perform in the Open Mic send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com

Jori Costello is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, playwright, visual artist, and teacher based out of the Ozark Mountains in Fayetteville, AR. In her fifth decade of performing, Jori has been in several bands, choirs, been a solo performer, festival emcee, stage manager, dance DJ, and now in its 3rd year, the radio host for the womens music show, Go Sistah Go.

She is well known for her part in the nationally touring band, Big Bad Gina, with Renée Janski and Melodie Griffis, and in the art-rock duo, Jorian Oxygen which grew out of The Jori Costello Band. Her one-woman musical tribute, Songs of My Soul, has been featured at 7 regional festivals and venues. Collaborating with actor/director Jules Taylor, Jori has added soundscape, original music, music direction, and live performance for several Northwest Arkansas theatres. Jori teaches private lessons in multiple instruments, serves as a session staffer at Girls Rock Camp Madison, and is the creator of a summer camp music program.