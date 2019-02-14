× Expand Rachael and Vilray

press release: It will be a memorable Valentine’s Day at the STOUGHTON OPERA HOUSE filled with the golden tones of Lake Street Dive’s Rachael Price and the richly blended harmonies of Vilray.

Onstage the duo spin a dreamy rapport around a shared microphone and Vilray’s single guitar. Wrapped in the warmth of 1930’s and 40’s American standards, Rachael & Vilray weave together original pieces that harken back to Tin Pan Ally and the golden age of radio.

After meeting at the New England Conservatory of Music in the fall of 2003, Rachael Price and Vilray became fast friends. With their mutual regard for war era pop music, the duo grew an expressive repertoire of simple arrangements based on jazz big bands and western swing ensembles

Please join Rachael & Vilray at the STOUGHTON OPERA HOUSE on Thursday, February 14 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.stoughtonoperahouse.com or by calling the box office at (608) 877-4400, Tuesday-Friday, 9:00 am- 4:30 pm.