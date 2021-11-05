× Expand Lisa-Marie Mazzucco Classical violinist Rachel Barton Pine.

press release: Single tickets: $45 in advance (students $10), $50 at the door (if any remain). Season tickets: $225 for all six concerts, a $75 savings. Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos. Student tickets can only be purchased online and are not available the day of the event.

Concert Program:

Dvořák - Sonatina in G major for violin and piano, Op. 100

Beethoven - Violin Sonata in A major, No. 9, Op. 47, "The Bridgetower Sonata"*

Dolores White - Blues Dialogues

William Grant Still - Here's One

Billy Childs - Incident on Larpenteur Avenue **

William Grant Still - Suite for Violin and Piano

*This piece is more commonly known as the 'Kreutzer' Sonata, following a re-dedication by Beethoven. However, it was originally dedicated to George Polgreen Bridgetower (1778-1860) a virtuoso violinist of Black descent, whose prodigious talent inspired Beethoven to create this celebrated piece.

**Commissioned and premiered by Rachel Barton Pine