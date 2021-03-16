ONLINE: Rachel Corrie: 18 Years
media release: In commemoration of Rachel Corrie's commitment to relationship building in Gaza, join the Rachel Corrie Foundation for a roundtable discussion on vaccine apartheid, grassroots resistance, and transnational connections in Gaza and abroad.
Speakers: Huwaida Arraf, Ahmed Abu Artema, Dr. Yasser Abu Jamei, and representative from the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project.
All funds raised during this event will be donated to the Gaza Community Mental Health Programme.
RSVP to participate on Zoom, or livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hybPB0EZARQ
