ONLINE: Rachel Corrie: 18 Years

media release: In commemoration of Rachel Corrie's commitment to relationship building in Gaza, join the Rachel Corrie Foundation for a roundtable discussion on vaccine apartheid, grassroots resistance, and transnational connections in Gaza and abroad.

Speakers: Huwaida Arraf, Ahmed Abu Artema, Dr. Yasser Abu Jamei, and representative from the Madison-Rafah Sister City Project.

All funds raised during this event will be donated to the Gaza Community Mental Health Programme.

RSVP to participate on Zoom, or livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hybPB0EZARQ