ONLINE: Rachel Werner

media release: People, plants, and animals all need rain. But the ground can take in only so much. Too much, and the land will flood. Farms and cities can be damaged. People must move to dry ground until, slowly, the water soaks into the earth. Learn about floods, what we can do, and how to stay safe. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-floods. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.

Copies of Floods will be distributed for free to the first 100 attendees. During the event, there will be a link at the bottom of the screen, fill out the form, and a book will be sent to you.

Rachel Werner is a teaching artist for Hugo House, The Loft Literary Center and Lighthouse Writers Workshop in addition to being the founder of The Little Book Project WI. Her literary writing and craft essays have been featured by Off Menu Press, Digging Through The Fat and Voyage YA Literary Journal. And her debut science book for kids "Floods" is one of the titles in Capstone's new Wild Earth Series. She also regularly contributes content to TheKitchn, The Spruce Eats, Mother Untitled and Fabulous Wisconsin. Rachel is represented by Savannah Brooks at The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency.

Savannah Brooks joined the Jennifer De Chiara team in 2018 as an associate literary agent after interning for a year and a half. She represents the gamut of kid lit—picture books, chapter books, middle grade, and young adult, both fiction and nonfiction—and adult contemporary/commercial fiction, romcoms, mysteries and thrillers, and horror. She earned her MFA, focused in creative nonfiction, from Hamline University and her BS in marketing management from Virginia Tech. As well as agenting, she works as a publishing professor at the University of Minnesota, a teaching artist at the Loft Literary Center, and a boxing instructor. She lives in Minneapolis and can regularly be found at one of Minnesota’s 11,842 lakes—yes, even in winter.