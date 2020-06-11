ONLINE: Racial Trauma & Mental Health in the Black Community

press release: Racial Trauma & Mental Health in the Black Community, a NAMI Special Series on Race & Mental Health

TOMORROW - Thursday, June 11, at 3:00 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. CST

Part 1: Race and Racism

This series expands upon NAMI CEO’s statement on recent racist incidents. This Town Hall is the first in a series of dialogues, listening and learning, about race, racism, racial trauma, and mental health in our local communities.

As Dan Gillison stated, “The effect of racism and racial trauma on mental health is real and cannot be ignored.” This Virtual Town Hall is an Alliance conversation about race and racism with dialogue facilitated by Chacku Mathai.

Chacku Mathai is a peer with lived experience and a renowned speaker on mental health equity. He will ground our dialogue in "The Four Agreements for Courageous Conversations about Race" by Glen Singleton. The Four Agreements for Courageous Conversations are: (1) Stay engaged, (2) Experience discomfort, (3) Speak your truth, (4) Expect and accept non-closure.

According to Glen Singleton, “Why examine and address race? Because race matters—in our nation and around the world. It is critical that we address racial issues in order to uncover personal and institutional biases that prevent all people, and especially people of color, from reaching their fullest potential.”

Participants will leave this session with the beginnings of greater awareness of racial trauma and of The Four Agreements, an evidence-based model for action. We hope, from this series, you will walk away more informed and empowered with strategies to engage your communities and support all who seek your services so that, as an Alliance, we can achieve our mission to improve the lives of families and individuals impacted by mental illness.