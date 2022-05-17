Racial Violence in Buffalo, New York

media release: Dr. Alex Gee thinks it is important to shift to addressing the tragic shooting in Buffalo, NY over the weekend. This explicit racial violence can't be ignored, so Dr. Gee and Harry Hawkins, Nehemiah Executive Vice President, will be in discussion as the Black community deals with another horrific act. Let's listen and reflect together in processing racism unleashed in our nation.

We are planning on shifting the DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusive) Training discussion to June where Harry and Karen will be sharing about what makes Justified Anger's unique experience and approach to cross-cultural training so hopeful and transformational.

Additionally, we have some exciting and fun Ally In Action challenges for this month. Join us for another exciting session!