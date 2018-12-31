press release: The Wisconsin Center announces Milwaukee’s biggest New Year’s Eve music festival RADIANCE NYE, December 31, 2018.

Known for touring with massive sound systems and huge visual productions, headliner EXCISION will bring his signature bass-heavy, metal and hip-hop blended sounds to the Wisconsin Center on New Year’s Eve. EXCISION is recognized around the world as the founder of Lost Lands Music Festival, an annual dinosaur-themed festival which sells out its 25,000-capacity. EXCISION’S fourth full-length studio album Apex was released in August on his own label, Rottun, to critical acclaim.

Toronto duo and co-headliner ZEDS DEAD will also bring their bass game to RADIANCE NYE. ZEDS DEAD has more than a decade of experience on the EDM scene and is known for bringing up fresh talent throughout their global tours. On September 7, ZEDS DEAD released We Could Be Kings with DNMO on their own label, Deadbeats.

The RADIANCE NYE line-up also includes Bear Grillz, Riot Ten, Whipped Cream, and Spock.

Advanced tickets for RADIANCE NYE start at $59. Advanced VIP tickets are $160 and include private entrance, private bar, private restroom, and private dance platform. Tickets day-of-show start at $130.

The Wisconsin Center is located at 400 W. Wisconsin Avenue (Wisconsin Avenue & Vel R. Phillips Avenue), Milwaukee, WI. RADIANCE NYE is 18+ and will require a valid photo ID upon entry.

Centrally located in downtown Milwaukee at 400 West Wisconsin Avenue, the Wisconsin Center is Wisconsin’s convention center. RADIANCE NYE will be held on the third floor in the exhibition hall.