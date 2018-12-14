press release: Mark your calendars and get ready…the annual CMC fundraiser with La Movida Spanish Radio is coming up on Friday, December 14, at the Center! On this day La Movida will be broadcasting live right from our lobby, featuring stories from CMC volunteers, guests, and staff and reminding the community we need their support to keep doing the work we are doing. Listeners can call in and donate, or even better, everyone is welcome to stop by to drop off their donation at the community celebration. We have a Latin DJ, singer and guitarist, and a Ballet Folklorico dance group in the line-up, plus plenty of delicious Latin American food to go around.

Interested in getting involved? You can help by volunteering the day of the event, suggesting a business or organization who could donate to our services as an event sponsor, helping promote the event by hanging flyers, coming to a pre-event radio show with us, and more! Reply to this e-mail if you want to be a part of making this event a success.