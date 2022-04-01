Rae Senarighi reception

Giant Jones Brewing Company 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: “Rae’s dream is to celebrate accurate representation of trans and nonbinary people through painted portraiture worldwide.” We are excited to welcome Rae & his artwork to our tasting room.

His artwork will be on display starting on Thursday 3/31, Transgender Day of Visibility, through May. And we will have our Opening Night, welcoming the artist on Friday 4/1, from 5-9 pm.

You can learn more about Rae at www.raesenarighi.com

608-620-5172
