ONLINE: Rae Senarighi

press release: We Have Always Been Here shares Rae Senarighi's portraits of sacred transgender and nonbinary leaders. Often overlooked, he knows transgender wisdom and experience is invaluable. His goal in sharing these images is to amplify each of their messages. With their strong presence and message they actively work to create a better world every day. He hopes to give the viewer pause to contemplate the beauty and power in their presence and the infinite possibility in all of us, if we lived with their courageous integrity.

Join us for a special viewing of the Artist Talk (YouTube)

and a

Live Q&A with Rae Senarighi (WebEx)

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm, ﻿Thursday, October 8, 2020