media release: Come inside Rae Senrighi's Art Studio and, in the vein of Inside the Actors Studio with hosted by James Lipton (22 seasons on Ovation/Bravo), get a sense of what the artist is currently working on, what he wishes he had known in the first year, milestones, stuckness and inspiration. Rae will be interviewed by his wife, Dr. Gina Senarighi, and will show you around his studio, some of his favorite works and current works in progress.