media release: Hello All!

I (Rae Sowards) am the communications manager for both GSAFE and Fair Wisconsin. On March 7 both non-profits will be participating in The Big Share. The Big Share is a 24-hour day of giving for over 70 Wisconsin non-profits.

To support the amazing work that both organizations do for the LGBTQ+ community I will be doing a short reading from my poetry book from 2:30pm - 3:00pm CST on March 7.

Donation links are below. One for GSAFE and one for Fair Wisconsin. Feel free to donate to one or both!

If you donate $20 or more will receive an original poem written by me. Donate $100 or more you will receive a signed copy of my poetry book.

GSAFE Donation Link

Fair Wisconsin Donation Link

If you are interested in buying a copy of the book amzn.to/3zZ3ZFl