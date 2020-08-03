Raemisch Farm Development Neighborhood Meeting

A message from Ald. Rebecca Kemble:

Alder Abbas has shared that Marty Rifkin will be holding a virtual neighborhood meeting this coming Monday, August 3. from 6 - 7:30pm to discuss the proposed development in District 12 at Raemisch Farm between North Sherman and Packers between Lakeview Elementary School and the Whitetail Ridge neighborhood. You can join the meeting after registering at https://madisonwi.link/4000virtual?.

Mr. Rifkin proposes to develop 61 acres of farmland with 124 single-family lots and seven lots for future multi-family or mixed-used development. He and city staff will share the most recent design and answer questions.

The rezoning request for this development is due to come before the Plan Commission at its August 10 meeting and before Common Council at its September 1 meeting.