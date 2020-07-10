Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels

press release: Rage Against the Machine have announced a worldwide headline tour at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Friday, July 10, 2020. The seven month run, which kicks off on March 26, 2020, in El Paso and goes through Saturday, September 12, in Vienna, Austria, marks the first time the iconic LA band has toured together since 2011. Incendiary rap duo Run the Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) will join RATM for all headline dates (excl. Chicago) in support of their highly-anticipated new album, RTJ4, out this spring. Through ticketing, volunteering and band donations, Rage Against the Machine will be working with multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour. In addition, 100% of all proceeds from El Paso, Las Cruces and Phoenix will go to immigrant rights.