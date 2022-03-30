RagTag: A Circus in Stitches

media release: Have you ever stopped to think about the threads which make up the fabric of everyday life? How sometimes they feel so perfectly knit together, while at other times they feel more like a tangled web of knots? Every fiber has a source, but what prevents it from completely unraveling? Woven together, these loose ends create a new story.

Follow our RagTag group of threadbare, yarn-spinning characters as they explore a new patchwork world. You’ll be entwined with our group of mismatched artists as they stitch together a tapestry of talents. This show features high-flying, knot-tying, gravity defying aerialists, loopy jugglers, musicians that pull at your heart strings, and comedy that will leave you in stitches. Can these six ragamuffins find a common thread, or will they fall apart at the seams? Join us as we tell tales of support, fear, friendship, and the connections which inevitably interweave themselves in our lives.

Show Trailer: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=tWgXiD2iDTY

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook. com/events/339782841406093/