× Expand East Troy Railroad Museum

media release: The East Troy Railroad Museum will operate a diverse mix of historic railroad equipment on Railfan Day, giving railfans and others the chance to see, ride and photograph a variety of trains throughout the day. New additions to the event in 2024 include a “Behind the Scenes” ride and tour, plus a special “Photo Freight” train. There will also be model train displays, free popcorn in the Depot, and a ride-on train presented by the Milwaukee Light Engineering Society (MLES).

The “Photo Freight” will depart from the Elegant Farmer station at 10:55am and arrive in East Troy at 11:25am. It will then depart from East Troy at 11:55am and arrive back at the Elegant Farmer at 12:25 – and will be parked across the street at the Phantom Wood barn.

Special Ticket Required for “Behind-the-Scenes” Ride and Tour

A special ticket is required for the “Behind-the-Scenes” ride and tour. The tour will depart at 2:05pm from East Troy aboard Twin City Rapid Transit Car 1583. Guests will travel to the Maintenance Facility, where they will tour the restoration and maintenance shops. Guests will then reboard 1583 for a ride to the East Troy barn, for a guided tour there. Tickets are $30 and can be used all day, including for the Behind-the-Scenes tour.

“Running different trains throughout the day offers an obvious appeal for the railfan,” said Ward Komorowski, President of the museum. “But it will be fun for every visitor to see the variety of historic equipment that we have. We’re really a living history museum. Visitors will experience what it was like to ride an electric trolley or interurban car 100 years ago.”

Tickets may be purchased in advance by clicking on the etix links below. To ride the regular trains, be sure to click the correct day (June 22) and pick the time most convenient for you. (This lets the railroad know how many people to plan for on a given train). Tickets can be used for additional train rides as time allows:

- Tickets to ride the regular trains: Click Here

- Tickets to the Behind-the-Scenes Tour/Ride: Click Here

Regular trains begin running at 10:00am. The last train departs East Troy at 3:00pm. The trains complete a round-trip between East Troy and Indianhead Park in Mukwonago in about 90 minutes. Your first ticket may be exchanged for rides all day, subject to availability. Passengers can also board at the Elegant Farmer.

The East Troy Railroad Museum operates 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy Depot at 2002 Church Street in East Troy to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer. Over 140 volunteers make this not-for-profit museum possible. For more information, visit www.easttroyrr.org/railfan-day.html or call 262.642.3263.