Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

(2018 pick) In the 50 years since The Beatles released one of their best records, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, much has changed in the music world. Yet this album’s ability to tether weirdness with structured songwriting sets it apart as timeless and still vastly relevant today. The pro tribute attempts to capture the magic of the album and the era in a theatrical event that pays homage to the songs and the handsome weirdos who created them.