media release: June 24, 2023 from 1-5 pm: We are having a Rainbow Dog Party to raise awareness for The Rainbow Project! Dress yourself and your dog in your favorite color of the rainbow - or all of them!

Fundraiser for The Rainbow Project–helping children & families heal from trauma

Hinterland Brewery “kick the keg”--all proceeds from the Kosmic Kolsch keg benefitting The Rainbow Project

Pandanas here selling pet products

Food trucks

Live music by Tani Diakite and the Afrofunkstars starting at 4 pm

We offer day passes, 10-visit virtual punch cards, and annual memberships. All options include admission for up to two dogs per owner. Day passes are available for purchase at the door. Punch cards and annual memberships can be purchased online or at the door and expire one year from the date of purchase. All dog owners must sign our electronic waiver prior to entry.

Entry is always free without a dog.