Rainbow Project Stakeholder Forum

media release: This year, The Rainbow Project’s annual Stakeholder Forum will return as an in-person event for the first time since 2019! This event is a unique opportunity for Rainbow Project donors, funders, partners, and general supporters to hear and see first-hand how the organization provides vital services to young children, families, and caregivers.

The theme of this year’s Stakeholder Forum is Meaningful Collaboration. Rainbow Project staff, board, clients & partners will spotlight various Rainbow programs and show guests how strong, collaborative partnerships are the key to lasting success. Guests will also receive a tour of the Rainbow Project clinic and have the opportunity to ask in-depth questions about Rainbow’s work with families and the community.

This year’s event will also feature a very special presentation and spoken word performance by T.S. Banks. T.S. is a Black & QTDisabled, non-binary teaching artist, poet, and playwright from Madison. He is the founder of Loud ‘N UnChained Theater Company and LNU Publishing House, which is home to Black mad-Krip, neurodivergent, and chronically ill authors and teaching-artists. His work addresses visioning for Black Liberation, a critique of the medical system, radical care + access, madness, QT Mad-Krip Liberation, disability justice, and abolition. T’s chapbooks “Call Me ill,” “Left” & “SPLIT” can all be found at lnutheatherco.com.

Can’t attend, but still want to support the Rainbow Project? Visit our website, www.therainbowproject.net, to donate or view our volunteer opportunities.

Due to ongoing construction around The Rainbow Project, limited parking will be available in The Rainbow Project lot on E Main St. There is a public parking ramp on the corner of E Main St and S Livingston St or street parking in the surrounding area. Please feel free to use Rainbow’s front or rear entrance when arriving.

About the Organization. The Rainbow Project is a community-based, non-profit organization that specializes in providing evidence-based, best-practice mental health counseling and resources to young children and families who have experienced trauma, such as child abuse, neglect, child sexual abuse, domestic violence, community violence, natural disaster, chronic &/or terminal illness and more.