Raine Stern, LINE

press release: The Cap Times Live Presents RAINE STERN: “AWAY TO L.A.”

with special guest LINE

Tickets: $22.00 Advance/$25.00 Day Of Show. This is a Stand UP/Dancing Show.

**All who enter building must wear a face mask and show proof of full vaccination (2 weeks past final dose) or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance.**

Raine Stern is a 23-year-old singer/songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist from Madison. Raine was a contestant on season 20 of The Voice, has been featured on PBS’s 30 Minute Music Hour, and most recently was featured in NPR’s “Best 2021 Tiny Desk Contest.” When Raine first picked up a guitar at 11 years old, she found a home for the stories she had always felt the need to tell. Her lyricism is potent and poetic, and her arrangements succeed at filling the cracks that language can’t. As a teenager, she spent her evenings playing her heart out at blues clubs with musicians three times her age. Now, she writes and arranges all the parts for her own 9-piece band. Raine’s timeless pop sound paired with guitar skills well beyond her years have earned her comparisons to music icons such as Prince. Whether writing, producing, or performing live, her impressive talent is met head-on with an undeniable sense of purpose. Raine’s lifelong mission is to inspire devotion to causes such as environmentalism and equality.