Raising Chickens in Your Backyard

press release: Are you interested in raising chickens, or already have chickens and want to learn more? Get answers from UW-Extension poultry expert Ron Kean, at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, December 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. Kean will discuss reasons for raising chickens, how to get started, advice for selecting a breed, handling potential problems, and more.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.