Raising Chickens in Your Backyard

Google Calendar - Raising Chickens in Your Backyard - 2018-12-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raising Chickens in Your Backyard - 2018-12-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raising Chickens in Your Backyard - 2018-12-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Raising Chickens in Your Backyard - 2018-12-12 19:00:00

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Are you interested in raising chickens, or already have chickens and want to learn more?  Get answers from UW-Extension poultry expert Ron Kean, at the Verona Public Library on Wednesday, December 12, from 7 to 8 p.m.  Kean will discuss reasons for raising chickens, how to get started, advice for selecting a breed, handling potential problems, and more.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.  The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

Info
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Home & Garden
608-845-7180
Google Calendar - Raising Chickens in Your Backyard - 2018-12-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raising Chickens in Your Backyard - 2018-12-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raising Chickens in Your Backyard - 2018-12-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Raising Chickens in Your Backyard - 2018-12-12 19:00:00