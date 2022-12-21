media release: Raising Red combine Americana and rock music with a touch of the blues. Their debut album “Something for Everyone” is now available on all platforms, with their new single “29 Years” out October 21, 2022. Recorded at Madison’s own Blast House Studios, Raising Red takes you on a sonic journey through multiple genres of storytelling.

Catch the full band at the Red Rooster in Madison, WI on Wednesday, December 21! Music starts at 6:30pm.