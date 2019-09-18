Rally for Common Sense Gun Laws

press release:On Wednesday, September 18 join the Wisconsin Coalition for Gun Safety on the Capitol steps above State Street for a rally in support of common sense gun laws including universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, and safe storage.

The Wisconsin Coalition for Gun Safety refuses to accept thoughts and prayers as a solution to end gun violence, and we are committed to working together to pass common sense gun safety reform that we know will save countless lives.

Earlier in the day from 12pm-1:30pm we will have a panel discussion on gun violence prevention in the North Hearing Room of the Capitol which the public is welcome to attend as well.

Please spread the word far and wide to show that Wisconsin is ready for common sense gun laws! https://www.facebook.com/ events/903311726702281/

Speakers:

Dr. Melissa Stiles, Doctors for America

Representative Shelia Stubbs

Jack Larsen, March for Our Lives

Senator LaTonya Johnson

Representative Chris Taylor

Dane County Supervisor Yogesh Chawla

Representative Melissa Sargent

Heather Driscoll, Moms Demand Action

Find out more about the WI Coalition for Gun Safety at www.wicoalitionforgunsafety. com