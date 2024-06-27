Rally for Fair Elections

media release: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 9:15AM (Arrival Time) 9:30AM (Rally) 10:00AM (WEC Meeting), 201 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Join activists from all over Wisconsin at the Wisconsin Election Commission's first in-person meeting of the year.

Now is our chance to tell Bob Spindell that he must resign from the Wisconsin Elections Commission for serving as a fake elector to steal the 2020 Presidential election and for celebrating voter suppression in the Black and Brown communities here in Milwaukee.

Our rally/press conference will start promptly at 9:30 AM.

Immediately afterwards, activists will head into the Wisconsin Elections Commissions meeting where activists are encouraged to give testimony to the commission and share why Bob must resign.