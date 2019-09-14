press release: The Rally for Recovery is Wisconsin's largest celebration of National Recovery Month, which is observed every September. The Rally for Recovery provides an opportunity to share the successes of individuals in recovery from a mental illness and/or an addiction, learn more about the recovery resources available in Wisconsin, and laud the efforts of treatment providers, peer supporters, and others who help individuals achieve wellness.

The theme for this year’s event is "Sharing Recovery Pathways and Transforming Lives.” Speakers include Ryan Hampton, the author of American Fix and a person in recovery; musician Lee Turner; and Montee Ball, a former Wisconsin Badgers football player and a person in recovery. The Ho-Chunk Nation Drumming Circle and UW Marching Band will perform.