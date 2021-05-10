media release: Rally for Respect

Monday, May 10, 4:30pm, Doyle Administration Building, 545 W. Dayton Street, Madison, WI 53703

The MTI Board of Directors, in response to MMSD’s continued violation of working agreements, norms, past practices, and their own Employee Handbook, is calling for the membership to ACT NOW by 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘂𝗽 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆.

• Show up at Doyle at 4:30 PM on Monday.

• Wear red.

• Bring other colleagues (members and potential members) from your buildings to show up and show out.

𝘞𝘩𝘺 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘔𝘛𝘐 𝘰𝘣𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘋𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘵 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘶𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴?

• The District is asking teachers to sign employment contracts for 2021-22 that do not include the step movement that teachers are entitled to under the Employee Handbook.

• The District is violating the Employee Handbook by not providing teachers with the salary schedule movement they are entitled to.

• The District is violating the Employee Handbook by not bringing potential modifications to the Employee Handbook to the collaborative review process required by the Employee Handbook.

This has happened in the backdrop of an unprecedented year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Teachers have been working harder than ever to learn a new way of teaching, to support their students and families, and to take care of their own health and safety.

#HonoryourwordMMSD #HonestContracts #fairpayforfairwork