Ramadan Break-the-Fast Iftar

press release: Sat. April 30 7:15 pm LakeView Park (6300 Mendota Ave. in Middleton) Ramadan 2022 Interfaith Iftar! Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. Transcending generational, ethnic, and religious differences, this annual event allows guests to learn about Islam, Ramadan, and the Muslim obligation of zakat (charity). It is also an opportunity to break bread together at a time when we are all especially yearning for more connection with each other. For non-Muslims who may want to delve even more deeply into Ramadan, we encourage you to try fasting from the dawn of April 30 until the Iftar. Muslims believe that fasting redirects the heart away from worldly activities and cleanses the soul by freeing it from harmful impurities. The fast also helps us to appreciate the blessings of food and to understand the plight of our food-insecure neighbors. Due to COVID, the Iftar will be a catered meal instead of the usual potluck, and we are limiting registration to 100 people with only 50 indoor and 50 outdoor seats available, on a first-come, first-served basis. In keeping with the importance of Zakat for celebrating Ramadan, we are excited to raise funds once again for the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. During the pandemic, Second Harvest saw a 40% increase in the number of food insecure people in SW. Donation jars from Second Harvest will be out on the tables during the iftar. Please come prepared to make a donation by cash or check. Suggested donation: $5 for children under 17; $10 for adults; $20 per family. To RSVP, please visit: https://secure.lglforms.com/ form_engine/s/ a1nw7SHcE6OxxuBWN_ex8A