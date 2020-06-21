ONLINE: Ramblin' Deano

press release: High Noon Saloon presents

Ramblin' Deano (of The Waco Brothers)

Live Stream for High Noon Saloon

Sunday, June 21, 2020, 7 PM CST, Streaming live on High Noon Saloon's Facebook page

Ramblin' Deano of The Waco Brothers (a longtime Madison favorite!) will be treating us to a live stream performance on his Stay At Home Tour.

All tips from this show will be going towards Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. To help with our local Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County campaign geared at community needs during the COVID pandemic, we encourage you to donate at bgcdc.org/