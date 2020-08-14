ONLINE: Randal Harrison & Dane Richeson

https://www.facebook.com/events/1584133201773005/

Look for the live stream link on the top of our FB page, our YoutTube channel, or website on the day of the event.

press release: Randal Harrison/ Dane Richeson Duo live streams from Cafe CODA!

Violinist Randal Harrison Hoecherl charms, challenges and inspires listeners of all ages. Critics have simultaneously declared him reminiscent of Niccolò Paganini, Stephane Grappelli, Al Di Meola and Frank Zappa. His mastery of such diverse styles has garnered him three Madison Area Music Awards for Best Blues Artist, Jazz Artist of the Year, and Classical Artist of the Year. His diverse performance credits include work with the Savannah Symphony Orchestra, Blue Note recording artist Ben Tucker, and legendary drummer Sam Lay of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band. Harrison's performances and compositions appear on over 100 recordings including works for Naxos, SRM, Boat Records, db Musique, Spiritwood and his own label StringFling Records. In addition to his work as performer, composer and recording artist, Randal Harrison travels as a clinician of improvisation and violin studies. Harrison is also founder and director of the Eastside Suzuki Talent Education Association of Madison - better known by its’ acronym, ESTEAM. You can find Randal’s music at www.randalharrison.com and www.stringfling.com.

Dane Richeson is Professor of Music at Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Appleton, Wisconsin where he has been Director of Percussion Studies since 1984. Under the direction of Mr. Richeson, the Lawrence University Percussion Ensemble (LUPE) has released two critically acclaimed CDs, and been awarded honors by the Wisconsin Music Educators Association and the Percussive Arts Society.

Dane is recognized as one of the most versatile virtuosi in percussion. He has worked throughout the world in such diverse roles as solo marimbist, percussionist in contemporary music settings, world percussion specialist, and jazz drummer.

Dane's jazz drum/percussion work is beautifully exemplified on his phenomenal 2013 CD release, "Maxim Confit." It includes performances by David Liebman, Joe Locke, Michael Spiro, Jamey Haddad and others.

Richeson has performances with such diverse artists as Bobby McFerrin, Geoffrey Keezer, Gunther Schuller, Joe Lovano, NDR Big Band of Germany, The Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society (Madison, WI), Gordon Stout, and Nancy Zeltsman, to name but a few. He as been a featured at festivals including Ravinia, North Sea and Montreux Jazz Festivals, the Central Conservatory Chamber Music Festival in Beijing, Ivana Bilic Marimba Week in Croatia, and several past Zeltsman Marimba Festivals.

Mr. Richeson has performed on numerous recordings including works on Blue Note Records, Naxos, CRI, Albany and others. He has lived in three distinctly different cultures: Ghana, Africa--studying the the music and dance of the Ewe people with master drummer Godwin Agbeli and gyil with Kakraba Lobi; Matanzas, Cuba--studying with Afro-Cuban drummer Jesus Alfonso; and Salvador and Sao Paulo, Brazil--studying the drumming traditions of the State of Bahia with Giba Conceicao, and choro styles with Guello. This reserach was funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts/Arts International and by Lawrence University.

