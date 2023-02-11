Randall Scarlata & Laura Ward

press release: Concert: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 7:30 pm

Masterclass: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 pm (Free to the public)

Known for his versatility and consummate musicianship, baritone Randall Scarlata's repertoire spans five centuries and sixteen languages. Laura Ward is a distinguished collaborative pianist known for both her technical ability and vast knowledge of repertoire and styles.

Concert Program:

Scarlata and Ward will perform an "Evening of French Song" with works by Henri Duparc, Gabriel Fauré, Maurice Ravel, André Caplet, and Benjamin Boyle.

Single tickets: $45 in advance (students $10), $50 at the door (if any remain). Discounted season tickets are also available. Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos. Student tickets can only be purchased online and are not available the day of the event.

Salon Piano Series is a venue known for inspiring performances in an intensely intimate salon setting. The setting replicates that experienced by audiences throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, and enhances collaboration between performer and audience.

Salon Piano Series provides educational opportunities covering piano restoration, the opportunity to view and learn about historic pianos, and exposure to exceptional artists in a setting otherwise unavailable in South Central Wisconsin.