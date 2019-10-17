press release: RJBG is doing another one at The Winnebago in partnership with Delta Beer Lab with some of their amazing beer on tap!!!

If this is your first time hearing of this, Random Jam Band Generator is a monthly music series featuring four musicians from four different local bands coming together and improvising a set creating a night of beautiful and chaotic music.

This month will be featuring the talents of:

Raine Stern on guitar

Brandon Jensen from Woodrow - The Band on guitar

Greg Brookshire from Brahmulus and Fringe Character on bass

Carl Rettke from The Civil Engineers on drumset

Doors open at 7pm and the jams start at 8!! Be sure to get there at the start so you get a chance to participate in the name generation of this next Random Jam Band!!!