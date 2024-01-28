media release: Randy Rainbow, the beloved musical satirist, is embarking on an extended leg of his Randy Rainbow for President Tour, adding 26 new dates to his “campaign trail”. Produced by Live Nation, the tour now includes a stop at the Orpheum Theater in Madison, on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

The four-time Emmy and GRAMMY-nominated singer, comedian and New York Times Best-Selling author will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day as only he can, bringing his most viral video song parodies to life onstage. Featuring live accompaniment by Broadway musicians, the show will also include live audience interaction and original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast).