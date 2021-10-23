Randy Rainbow

Orpheum Theater 216 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: America’s favorite musical satirist, Randy Rainbow, is taking his act on the road! On The Pink Glasses Tour, the two-time Emmy-nominated singer, writer, and comedian will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day as only he can, as he brings his most viral video song parodies to life onstage. Featuring live accompaniment by some of Broadway’s finest musicians, the show will also include personal stories, an audience Q&A, and brand new original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman (HairsprayMary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (Little Shop of HorrorsBeauty and the Beast). 

Info

Comedy, Music
608-250-2600
