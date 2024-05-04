Randy Sabien, Dawn Farris, Richard Pinney, Jeff Laramie

media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

Longtime friends and frequent collaborators are gathering to celebrate an uncommon life lived gloriously through song, stories and on international stages. JIM POST was born (no doubt singing) in Houston, Texas on October 28,1939 and succumbed to heart failure on September 14, 2022 in Dubuque, Iowa. Performing Jim’s songs and telling tales will be Randy Sabien, Dawn Farris, Richard Pinney and Jeff Laramie.

An early clip of Jim Post here.