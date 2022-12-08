Randy Sabien, Yazmin Bowers & Ed Willet

MEDIA RELEASE: Randy Sabien – violin, piano, guitar, vocals

Yazmin Bowers – keyboard, vocals, accordion

Ed Willett – cello, vocals, guitar

RANDY SABIEN has 45 years of international recognition as a jazz violinist/educator. His Wisconsin roots go back to his great-grandparents’ cottage in Shell Lake. Started two college string departments, (Berklee College of Music – Boston; McNally Smith College of Music – St. Paul) recorded a dozen albums and fly fishes in his spare time.

Yazmin Bowers hails from Washburn on Chequemegon Bay and is the progeny of two musical parents – Hope McLeod and the late Bruce Bowers. She sings, writes, paints and is a Latin music and dance aficionado.

Ed Willett is an extraordinary cellist – superb classical chops, highly skilled improviser, and the ability to accompany himself while singing. He’s had a long career performing with his wife, vocalist Cheryl Leah as the group “Chance.” And by the way, he spent a couple of years touring with Rickie Lee Jones.

These three players have worked with each other as ad hoc members of the Big Top Chautauqua’s “Blue Canvas Orchestra” over many years. During the recent pandemic shut down we were all wondering “what should we do next?” As it turned out, the answer is “This!”

“My performances either present me as a jazz violinist leading a rhythm section or as a multi-instrumentalist backing up a solo singer/songwriter. Playing with Yazmin Bowers and Ed Willett I have the freedom to flip back and forth between those two roles. The depth of talent allows each of us to step into the spotlight with our individual voices while the others provide accompaniment. You will hear me play an original instrumental on piano while Yazmin solos on synthesizer and Ed plucks a bass line on cello. Yazmin will sing one of her heartfelt songs as Ed and

I weave in improvised background string lines. I’ll break into one of my fiddle tunes with Yazmin on accordion and Ed on guitar. We’ll dive into blues, folk, jazz, classical, Latin styles and more while delicately dancing within and without each other’s musical space.” RS