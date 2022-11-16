Rape Crisis Center Prevention & Client Services

media release: In partnership with Rape Crisis Center (RCC), PHMDC’s Violence Prevention Unit is hosting a virtual session on sexual assault prevention and services. The session takes place on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 12-1pm.

The virtual session is free but registration is required: RCC Speaker Series Registration link. It is open to everyone in the community.

The session will be recorded and made available on public health’s Violence Prevention Unit’s webpage.

This is the sixth of a “Violence Prevention & Intervention Speaker Series”. The upcoming session with Dana Pellebon from Rape Crisis Center (RCC) will provide information about their outreach, education, and prevention programs, services and advocacy for those harmed by sexual violence, and information on sexual violence.

The series will be sharing the latest violence prevention and intervention strategies, methodologies, and theories. It will also highlight VP Coalition members and the work that is being done in Madison and Dane County.