Raptor Talk

× Expand Madison Audubon A juvenile bald eagle. A juvenile bald eagle.

media release: The Friends of Pope Farm Conservancy and Madison Audubon are teaming up to bring you a fascinating talk all about raptors. Goose Pond Sanctuary staff and Madison Audubon volunteers will present on raptor species ecology, migration and movement data, and habitat use of four raptor species that carry Madison Audubon tracking transmitters. You'll also hear about Madison Audubon's involvement in raptor research and citizen science projects such as the Bald Eagle Nest Watch and the American Kestrel Nest Box Program. Join us in-person at Pope Farm Elementary School or online via Zoom on March 14th at 7PM to learn about these amazing birds of prey.